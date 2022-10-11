Home Sports Rome, Dybala: quadriceps injury confirmed. World at risk
Sports

Rome, Dybala: quadriceps injury confirmed. World at risk

by admin
Rome, Dybala: quadriceps injury confirmed. World at risk

Tomorrow the Argentine will undergo an MRI at the end of which recovery times can be established, which could range from 20 days to 4-5 weeks

The ultrasound confirmed the injury to the left quadriceps femoris, but to understand how long Dybala will be out we will have to wait for the MRI that the Argentine should have tomorrow afternoon. The conditional is a must, because for the instrumental examination that will clarify any doubts you have to wait at least 48 hours from the moment of the injury, the time necessary to allow the edema to dry completely. Tomorrow, therefore, the timing of Dybala’s stop should also be known: from a minimum of 20 days to a maximum of 4-5 weeks.

Based on the result of the magnetic resonance it will also be understood whether Dybala will be present at a match he is crazy about like the derby (scheduled for November 6) and at the World Cup in Qatar (starting on November 20, Argentina will debut on 22 November against Saudi Arabia). What is certain is that today Dybala was already walking better than yesterday, an aspect that instills optimism in the player’s entourage. Dybala is ready to give his all in order to recover at best, eager as he is not to miss a fundamental appointment like the World Cup. If the injury were to be of the second degree, the Argentine would miss the 9 matches of Roma that are missing from here to Qatar (including the derby and the challenge to Naples) and his participation in the World Cup would still be at risk, should it instead be at first instance he could also recover earlier, perhaps even going to the field in November. Tomorrow the truth, with the magnetic resonance that will clarify any doubts.

See also  Naples, Demme-Anguissa: on Instagram the German retracts the accusations

October 10, 2022 (change October 10, 2022 | 19:14)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

F1 budget cap not respected, Red Bull feels...

Women’s Volleyball World Championship quarter-finals against the Chinese...

After Samardzic also Lovric: Udinese queen of low-cost...

Nba preview Southeast Division: Hawks, Hornets, Heat, Magic,...

Iervolino: “The funds in the League? First let’s...

Golf, Ryder Cup 2023 tickets in Rome: on...

De Rossi at Spal, a football without labels...

W Series, no races in the USA and...

It is revealed that Li Tie contacted Li...

Ibrahimovic increasingly social: now he is also on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy