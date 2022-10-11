The ultrasound confirmed the injury to the left quadriceps femoris, but to understand how long Dybala will be out we will have to wait for the MRI that the Argentine should have tomorrow afternoon. The conditional is a must, because for the instrumental examination that will clarify any doubts you have to wait at least 48 hours from the moment of the injury, the time necessary to allow the edema to dry completely. Tomorrow, therefore, the timing of Dybala’s stop should also be known: from a minimum of 20 days to a maximum of 4-5 weeks.

Based on the result of the magnetic resonance it will also be understood whether Dybala will be present at a match he is crazy about like the derby (scheduled for November 6) and at the World Cup in Qatar (starting on November 20, Argentina will debut on 22 November against Saudi Arabia). What is certain is that today Dybala was already walking better than yesterday, an aspect that instills optimism in the player’s entourage. Dybala is ready to give his all in order to recover at best, eager as he is not to miss a fundamental appointment like the World Cup. If the injury were to be of the second degree, the Argentine would miss the 9 matches of Roma that are missing from here to Qatar (including the derby and the challenge to Naples) and his participation in the World Cup would still be at risk, should it instead be at first instance he could also recover earlier, perhaps even going to the field in November. Tomorrow the truth, with the magnetic resonance that will clarify any doubts.