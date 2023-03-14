Between the Rome and the referees is an open clash. First the confirmation of Mourinho’s two-match ban, then the referees’ interpretations in the match lost at home 4-3 against Sassuolo. The company has chosen the press blackout while the Portuguese coach has done a post replicating the famous “handcuff gesture”. On Wednesday 15 March, the referee Marco Serra, fourth official during the Cremonese-Roma match, will be heard by the federal prosecutor, but the reasons for the disqualification of José Mourinho who had publicly denounced being offended by the Turin whistle have been disclosed.

The reasons for the disqualification for Mourinho

After the suspension for Roma-Juve, the “Special One” missed the match against Sassuolo and will not be on the bench in the top-ranking derby against Lazio. The Sports Court of Appeal has given the reasons why it has Rome’s appeal rejected, rejecting the yellow and red defensive thesis on all lines “both because of what was declared by the match officials, and by virtue of the elements available to the investigation carried out by the federal prosecutor, which does not offer certain evidence to overturn the judge’s decision”. reads in the note. Furthermore, “there can in no way be doubted that the attitude of the coach of the Capitoline team… must be stigmatisednot only with reference to what happened on the pitch, but also and above all with regard to the behavior by these at the end of the meetinga full forty-five minutes after the expulsion, arguments that leave no margin even for reducing the sanction imposed, given, also, the recurrence of the complainant”.

“He lingered in offensive expressions”

Finally, it is specified that Mourinho “in the face of Mr. Serra’s simple denial of the accusations against him, lingered in offensive expressions (“you are a liar”, “you are not a man”) or seriously allusive on alleged bias of the aforementioned match official (“you had me thrown out because you’re from Turin and Roma – Juventus are on Sunday”).

“Serra didn’t say anything bad”

Meanwhile the referee Marco Serra will be heard in the context of the federal investigation after the notice of referral announced against him. “It will be an opportunity to clarify that it was a misunderstanding, in the din of the stadium – the lawyer Bordoni told MediasetSport -, dictated by a situation of general nervousness and that Serra’s movements were also misunderstood. He didn’t say anything bad and didn’t turn to the technician, because he had to watch the field. Then her behavior was not rude: she had her hands in her pockets as she kept them all evening, because it was a cold evening, not as a provocative gesture. We understand that Mourinho, a highly experienced and prestigious coach, may have felt undervalued in that context by a referee collaborator many years younger than him, but we believe that the story can and must be recomposed, reconstructing the facts with the right precision. The interrogation will serve the federal prosecutor’s office to decide whether to refer Serra or ask for the filing and we are counting on the second option”.

The Berardi-Kumbulla case

Tense nerves even after Sassuolo-Roma for the management of Fabbri’s time cards, but above all for the penalty and the expulsion of Kumbulla. According to the Giallorossi club it was ignored the previous kick by Berardi against the Albanian. An action that Pairetto, calling Fabbri to Var, showed in full, with the decision of the Ravenna match director not to evaluate Berardi’s high foot, already on the ground following the game clash, as a provocative gesture. “I couldn’t get kicked out” were the only words uttered by Mourinho’s deputy, Salvatore Fotti, to the fans who, as they left the Olimpico, asked him why he hadn’t complained more to Fabbri. The sports judge has handed a two-match ban with a fine of 5 thousand euros to the Romanist Marash Kumbulla.