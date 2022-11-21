Home Sports Rome, Karsdorp stays in Amsterdam. And the wife is looking for a masseuse on social media – Forzaroma.info – Latest news from As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Mourinho waited for him for two days in vain. The full-back is in the Netherlands as confirmed by Astrid who has made a particular announcement on Instagram

Second hole day in a row and still a lot of controversy. Rick Karsdorp he has no intention of returning to Trigoria and one day before leaving for Japan he has decided to ignore again the summons from Mourinho. But where is the handsome Dutch full-back? Easy, ad Amsterdam. Where he allegedly rented a house from the day of his departure from Rome, i.e. November 13 when the games were played at the Olimpico Rome-Turin. To give further confirmation of this hypothesis, his wife Astrid took care of it, who in a story on Instagram also made a particular request: “I’m looking for a good masseuse to come to my house in Amsterdam.” In the meantime, the husband has given a mandate to his agent to test the waters both in Italy and abroad. Between one massage and another.

