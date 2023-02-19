Home Sports Rome, Mourinho: “It’s a shame people don’t give us credit” – Football
Rome, Mourinho: "It's a shame people don't give us credit" – Football

Rome, Mourinho: "It's a shame people don't give us credit" – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 19 – “I’m sorry that people don’t give credit to the team for what they’re doing.” Thus Josè Mourinho, at the end of the match, commented on the 1-0 win over Verona.

“Because there are sold-outs like those against Bodoe that make you win the game and sold-outs like today,” he added. Then he takes Bove as an example. “People don’t understand what we’re doing. Edoardo loves Roma more than these fans, because when I arrived he could have gone on loan to Serie C and today he plays as a starter. Instead, when we win, it seems it’s either by luck or something else” .

And again: “When Bove loses a ball in the 80th minute and people boo it’s a double problem. And when I say Bove, I mean Karsdorp who hasn’t played for two months, Cristante, who runs 12 kilometers a game. Those who lose the ball and bite to try to recover deserves respect We are a team of serious people who give everything.

He concludes, commenting on the speech made to the team at the end of the game: “I congratulated all those who have won.

They won, with a fantastic team spirit”. (ANSA).

