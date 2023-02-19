Ivana Dudić’s father works in an unusual job, and he introduced her to that world from an early age, which later led her to love acting.

Popular actress Ivana Dudić, who was loved by the audience in the series “My Father’s Killers”, “Urgent Center”, “Red Moon”, “Truths and Lies” and others, she discovered that before she entered the Academy of Dramatic Arts, she was doing something completely different.

The father of the beautiful actress is the famous magician Dragoslav Dudić Dudini, who bewitched his daughter with this unusual job, so Ivana herself did tricks and “magic” for a while, and people adored her. She never stopped believing that dreams come true if you firmly believe in them yourself, and she saw it for herself.

“Wishes don’t come true for me, but what I firmly believe in. My father does it out of love and introduced me to that magical world as a little girl. The love for the scene, which was born thanks to magic, grew into what I do today. I remember that I went to the entrance exam convinced that I would enroll in acting. Everything else was unacceptable. That’s how it was in the end,” the actress recalled on one occasion, as reported by the media.