Home World Ivana Dudić practiced magic Entertainment
World

Ivana Dudić practiced magic Entertainment

by admin
Ivana Dudić practiced magic Entertainment

Ivana Dudić’s father works in an unusual job, and he introduced her to that world from an early age, which later led her to love acting.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Popular actress Ivana Dudić, who was loved by the audience in the series “My Father’s Killers”, “Urgent Center”, “Red Moon”, “Truths and Lies” and others, she discovered that before she entered the Academy of Dramatic Arts, she was doing something completely different.

The father of the beautiful actress is the famous magician Dragoslav Dudić Dudini, who bewitched his daughter with this unusual job, so Ivana herself did tricks and “magic” for a while, and people adored her. She never stopped believing that dreams come true if you firmly believe in them yourself, and she saw it for herself.

Wishes don’t come true for me, but what I firmly believe in. My father does it out of love and introduced me to that magical world as a little girl. The love for the scene, which was born thanks to magic, grew into what I do today. I remember that I went to the entrance exam convinced that I would enroll in acting. Everything else was unacceptable. That’s how it was in the end,” the actress recalled on one occasion, as reported by the media.

You may also like

North Korea, Seoul: new launch of a ballistic...

Meloni towards Kiev ready to open on Italian...

Foreign media: NATO refuses to provide cluster munitions...

Naples unstoppable, in the postponement of Rome’s victory...

Presentation of the digital historical archive of Mondoperaio...

New drug in America people are becoming zombies...

«Beijing has a pragmatic attitude, we risk the...

China, photos and personal data on giant screens:...

nocturnal switch off of frequencies and… of the...

BLOODY SUNDAY Two terrible crashes in Lodi and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy