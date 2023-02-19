Home Health Rome in a circle after the victory against Verona: Mourinho charges the team – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The Special One called the whole team together after Sozza’s triple whistle to encourage them in view of the fundamental commitments that await the team

The Roma wins 1-0 against the Verona and conquest 3 fundamental points for the Champions League race. Mourinho salt third in the standings and to underline the importance of this victory, has called the whole team into a circle after the final whistle. At the centre, the Special One who wanted ccompliment the team for the sacrifice match made today. “They all won. All those who won were there. With team spirit and a spirit of sacrifice. Playing well against Verona who have a difficult style of play”these the Portuguese words released to the microphones of Dazn to explain exactly what happened. Now the Roma is called to a tour de force with the European commitment against Salzburg on Thursday but also in the championship the next matches will be fundamental to reach the goal of fourth place.

February 19, 2023 (change February 19, 2023 | 23:12)

