Affected by the cold air, many places in my country are experiencing rain, snow and strong winds to cool down the weather, which brings inconvenience to travel. The highway, railway and other transportation departments actively responded to ensure safe and orderly transportation.

41 road sections across the country are temporarily closed due to rain and snow, and the traffic department makes every effort to ensure smooth flow

From yesterday night to morning, parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, and eastern Liaoning experienced light to moderate snowfall and local heavy snowfall. At present, a total of 41 road sections across the country are closed due to rain and snow, and the transportation department is doing its best to ensure smooth flow.

The Road Network Center of the Ministry of Transport announced that due to snowfall and icy roads, as of 14:00, a total of 41 road sections in Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Tibet, Qinghai, and Gansu were temporarily closed or their entrances and exits were restricted.

Since last night, snowfall has occurred in Shenyang, Jinzhou, Panjin and other cities. The Liaoning Provincial Meteorological Disaster Monitoring and Early Warning Center has issued a yellow warning for heavy snow and a level II warning for meteorological disasters on highways. Along the Beijing-Harbin Expressway, the traffic department dispatched overnight to guide vehicles away from the expressway in an orderly manner and strengthen the guidance of vehicles in the service area.

In Chengde and Qinhuangdao, Hebei, the expressway maintenance department pre-sprinkled deicing agent on key road sections such as tunnel entrances and curves, and carried out snow removal operations dynamically according to snowfall conditions.

The Jilin Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued a blue warning signal for road ice and snow, and multiple toll gates on Heda and other expressways were closed and restricted. The expressway management department of Jilin Province implements 24-hour uninterrupted patrols on key sections, and conducts cyclic snow removal operations on expressways, bridges, and main and secondary arterial roads in a timely manner to prevent snow from freezing on the roads. As of 14:00, most of the snow on expressways, national and provincial arterial roads, and rural roads within the scope of snowfall in Jilin Province has been cleared. The entrances of toll stations on expressways have basically returned to normal.

Strong winds in many places in the north to cool down railways take multiple measures to deal with it

In the past two days, there have been strong winds and cooling weather in many places in my country. The railway has taken effective measures to ensure safe and orderly transportation.

The reporter saw this morning at the Baotou and Wuhai railway stations of the National Railway Hohhot Bureau that the stations adjusted the “one map per day” train operation plan according to weather changes, and optimized the flow of passengers entering and leaving the station. Strengthen safety reminders through electronic display screens and broadcasts in the waiting room, and arrange special personnel at key locations such as tunnel crossings and platforms to guide passengers to travel in an orderly manner.

Ma Miao, passenger duty officer of Wuhai Passenger Transport Workshop of National Railway Hohhot Bureau:While doing a good job of daily cold protection and warmth, we have also opened the love lounge for key passengers to provide loving companionship services for the elderly, pregnant women, and infants.

In addition, the temperature in the Daxinganling area of ​​Heilongjiang Province and Hulunbeier in Inner Mongolia dropped sharply today. The Harbin Bureau of the National Railway and the local meteorological departments at all levels have established an effective weather forecast information contact mechanism to monitor the wind speed and snow depth along the railway and issue early warning information in a timely manner. And do a good job in emergency response, concentrate personnel to strengthen inspections, clean line equipment, and eliminate potential safety hazards in a timely manner. The Xi’an Bureau of the National Railways pays close attention to weather changes on the Baoxi and Haoji key coal transportation routes, and strengthens inspections and inspections of key equipment such as passenger car passages and 10,000-ton passage switches, contact nets, and signal lights. The Yan’an and Yulin stations of the National Railway Xi’an Bureau have done a good job in passenger service at the stations in response to cold waves and strong winds.

Zhang Yanru, Deputy Director of Yan’an Station of National Railway Xi’an Bureau:Yan’an Station has increased the amount of warm air supply in the waiting room and installed a windproof door curtain to ensure a suitable temperature in the waiting room and ensure a 24-hour uninterrupted supply of hot water in the waiting room.