Sports

Rome, Villar says goodbye to Sampdoria and returns to Getafe

Rome, Villar says goodbye to Sampdoria and returns to Getafe

His loan is about to expire, he will return to play in Spain with the right to buy formula

Out of loan with Sampdoria, Villar will move to Getafe. As reported by Sky Sportthe Giallorossi midfielder, will return to Spain in the team where he already played the second half of last season and where his friend Mayoral plays. The midfielder born in ’98 is not performing as hoped at Sampdoria and could find more space in the club Flores. For him there are 15 appearances in Serie A. The formula will be that of the loan with the right of redemption which will become an obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions.

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 18:10)

