“It’s time for a new start! Gives Roma“. These are the words published by Georginio Wijnaldum on his Twitter profile. The Dutch midfielder is looking forward to playing in the Giallorossi shirt. In the morning he had posted another shot in which he said: “Good morning! Have a beautiful Sunday”. Tonight, at 8.45pm, the number 25 will show up for the first time at the Olimpico in front of his new fans and maybe José Mourinho will give him the opportunity to take the field for a few minutes.