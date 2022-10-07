There are moments in football when you lose your mind, perhaps even clouded by fatigue and frustration. Moments when you do things you don’t want to do and then regret it too. As in the case of Nicolò Zaniolo, who in the 93rd minute of Roma-Betis tried to kick Alex Moreno for no apparent reason. The result? Red card and sure absence in the match in Seville, in a week, when it will be played at the home of the Spaniards. To the damage, insult is also added.