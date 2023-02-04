The player remains at Roma, but separated at home. In the summer he will be able to leave, but only if an offer arrives that shares Bournemouth’s rejected in this January transfer market (the yellow and red company also said no to a loan or exchange offer from Leeds). The management’s decision came at the end of a hectic day, with the player leaving for La Spezia after the threats he received last night CLICK FOR ALL THE LATEST MARKET NEWS

Zaniolo is out of the technical project of Rome. This is the decision of the property after becoming aware of the player in recent days he had refused to train and play. Since the first day of his arrival, the Friedkin family has always thought that being part of Roma is great privilege for a footballer. These shortcomings they make sure that Zaniolo is out of the technical project and, in the next few days, gods will be taken disciplinary measures.

The position of the Friedkins Once Bournemouth’s offer has faded, the chances of finding another buyer in the last hours of the January market are practically nil. It will leave in the summer, but only if an offer equal to the English one arrives: not less. Otherwise you will remain in Rome, outside the project. This is the position of the Friedkins, who are not available to negotiate on this aspect: Roma must have priority over everything.

Leeds failed attempt Monday 30 January Leeds made an attempt to get to Zaniolo, taking advantage of the total gap between the parties (and taking advantage of the dialogue already opened with the Giallorossi club for the arrival of Diego Llorente). The English club proposed a loan or alternatively an exchangebut Roma refused, confirming that the player can leave only outright and that his price tag is valued at 27.5 million euros and 10% on future resale (the same figures offered by Bournemouth, a destination already rejected by Zaniolo). See also Kyriakides Antibiotic Resistance Is Silent Pandemic - Medicine

The reconstruction of the last 24 hours The insults, the threats, the intervention of the police, the departure from Rome for La Spezia. Pretty much everything happened. About fifteen people showed up after midnight at the footballer’s house; Zaniolo would have received insults e threats, including death threats and, through the Roma team manager, he asked the intervention of the police who sent a patrol to check the situation, finding nothing abnormal. The player has not filed any complaints at the moment.

The departure for La Spezia: no training After it happened, Zaniolo has made the decision to leave for La Spezia, his hometown where his former footballer father lives. Consequently, in mutual agreement with the club, he did not show up this morning in Trigoria for the resumption of training in view of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Cremonese, scheduled for Wednesday evening.

On Instagram he is no longer a Roma player L’player’s only ‘official’ reaction it came through social media. But without a post or a story, just with a gesture, or rather a description. The one that goes just below the name and that until a few hours ago was acting in his case: player of As Roma. Well, that appellation has disappeared and now Zaniolo appears only as a simple athlete.



The main page of Zaniolo’s Instagram profile, in whose description the Roma player has disappeared

The family’s reaction She was very shaken up after what happened last night and of course she huddled around the boy. The Pope did not want to comment on what happened, they did it on social networks mamma (“To have originated all this hatred seems a little excessive to me”, he had written in an Instagram story that was later deleted) and the sister (“No words needed. Just so much pain for you”, the sentence on a collage of the insults that have appeared in the last few days at the player) See also Transfer market Rome, for the Mertens idea attack. And there is Akgun

Transfer market The stages of the break between Roma and Zaniolo He had signed the victory in the Conference League final in May 2022, everything changes in the current season: from the boos with Genoa to the request not to play with Spezia. The words of Mourinho and those of Tiago Pinto, Milan and the no to Bournemouth, the failed attempt by Leeds, the threats and the decision to leave the city to find some peace of mind. Until the decision to leave him out of the club’s technical project and the polls from Turkey ZANIOLO, THE TURKISH PEOPLE COME FORWARD The two big names in Turkish football, Galatasaray e Fenerbahce , move for Nicolò Zaniolo. The market in Turkey closes Wednesday 8 February

, move for Nicolò Zaniolo. The market in Turkey closes Roma, however, is not open to the loan: the Giallorossi club line remains that of definitive transfer . To understand if an offer in this sense will arrive and if the player will eventually accept the destination

. To understand if an offer in this sense will arrive and if the player will eventually accept the destination We retrace all the stages of the Zaniolo case below in chronological order SEPTEMBER 14: “RENEWAL? THERE IS TIME” The yellow and red season, like everyone’s, started a month ago. The latest snapshot of 2021-22 is that of his breakneck run for the Tirana field: chest stop, left-footed touch, 1-0 to Feyenoord. Roma champions in the Conference League, the signature was his. After a brief stop (shoulder), Zaniolo returns to the field in the Europa League against Helsinki. On the eve he told Sky: “Roma has given me a lot. Will I renew? It’s never been a problem, I still have a year and a half on my contract. we have time to talk about it“. See also Juve-Roma, Dybala: "Exciting, I'll give my best with the new shirt" OCTOBER-DECEMBER: ONLY ONE GOAL IN THE LEAGUE, BETTER IN EUROPE Zaniolo, in the first part of the season, plays thirteen league games, scoring only once. He is doing better in Europe where, after two rounds of disqualification for a direct red light, drag the team with a goal and two penalties in the decisive match against Ludogorets, coming on at half-time as a “game breaker“. It is the match that precedes the derby, won by Lazio.

