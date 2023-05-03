Ronaldo, Forbes’ most money-absorbing athlete, earns more than 130 million and tops the list | Ronaldo | NTDTV Online

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, May 03, 2023]According to financial media “Forbes” (Forbes) estimates, the annual salary of the Portuguese football superstar “C Ronaldo” Ronaldo almost doubled after he joined the Saudi powerhouse, becoming The world‘s most profitable athlete.

Ranked 2nd and 3rd are Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of the Paris St Germain team.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Premier League powerhouse Manchester United last year to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025, Reuters reported. According to Forbes, Ronaldo has an annual salary of $75 million and tops the list of the most paid athletes with a total income of $136 million.

The media previously estimated that Ronaldo’s contract with Ainas was worth more than 200 million euros.

The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker Messi ranked second with a total income of 130 million US dollars, while the 24-year-old teammate Mbappe ranked third with 120 million US dollars.

NBA Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ranked fourth with $119.5 million, while Mexican professional boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez ranked fifth with $110 million.

Among the top 10 most money-absorbing athletes in the world, there are 2 golfers.

American golfer Dustin Johnson, who was once ranked No. 1 in the world, ranked sixth with US$107 million, and Phil Mickelson, the “left-handed geek”, ranked seventh with US$106 million.

Also on the list are two basketball players, Curry (Stephen Curry, $100.4 million) who led his team to the NBA championship four times, and Kevin Durant ($89.1 million) of the Phoenix Suns.

“Swiss Express” Federer (Roger Federer, $95.1 million), who has won 20 Grand Slam champions in his career and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for many years, is the only retired player in the top 10 list.

Forbes said the on-field income data includes all bonuses, salaries and bonuses they have received in the past 12 months, while off-field income is estimated in terms of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing fees, etc.

