Ronaldo is tired of Arabia: sensational return to Real

The Adventure of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia may soon come to an end. According to some rumors coming from Portugal, CR7 would be ready for one sensational return to Real Madrid. The Portuguese playmaker, who left Manchester United in December to join Al-Nassr, he is not satisfied with his experience in the Saudi league (his team is second in the league and was eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup by Al Ittiha and the King’s Cup by Al Wehda).

The criticisms of the president of Al-Nassr

But most of all he would be tired of the criticism. Very heavy that of the president of the club. Al-Muammar said he regretted signing the Portuguese champion: “I have only been scammed twice in my life. The first is when I asked for three kebabs and they gave me two, and the second was when I bought Cristiano Ronaldo”. Also Cristiano Ronaldo was overwhelmed by the controversy over an obscene gesture after the defeat of Al Nassr in the derby against Al Hilal. And a part of public opinion has called for his arrest or expulsion from the country.

Ambassador of You meringues

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner isn’t the only one who doesn’t have much peace of mind the golden pension 200 million euros a year in Saudi. His partner too Georgina Rodriguez she would be “anxious to return to Madrid”. And according to the Catalan newspaper The Nationalil Real Madrid would be ready to embrace CR7 again. But Florentino Perez doesn’t want the Portuguese in the team and would be considering the idea nominate Cristiano Ronaldo as ambassador from the You meringues.