Last night, Manchester United played against Vallecano, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in deep transfer doubts, finally appeared in Manchester United’s starting lineup. The 37-year-old veteran, ushered in his first game under the Red Devils new coach Ten Hag, but did not insist on watching the game and left Old Trafford early.

Previously, Ronaldo informed fans through his personal social media account that he would play in this warm-up match. Originally, the outside world thought that Ronaldo was only playing as a substitute, but Ten Hag directly put the Portuguese superstar into the starting list.

What does Ten Hag say about Ronaldo?

Ten Hag revealed after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid last Saturday that Ronaldo will be in the squad for the team’s warm-up game against Vallecano.

The Dutchman admits that Ronaldo is still a long way from being in perfect form, considering the holiday has just ended.

“He’s not in the same state as the rest of the team, he’s missed many weeks of training. But he needs to play and he needs to train to make up for it.”

Why did Ronaldo leave Old Trafford early?

In Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Vallecano, Ronaldo played the first 45 minutes and was replaced by Diallo at half-time.

After that, before the final whistle, Ronaldo was photographed leaving Old Trafford early. At present, the club has not responded to the relevant matters, and it is possible that Ronaldo will be punished by Ten Hag for this behavior.

Will Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Goal confirmed that Ronaldo did submit a transfer application to the team earlier this summer, hoping to join a team qualified for the Champions League.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona have all expressed that they will not participate in Ronaldo’s transfer, so the Portuguese faces an embarrassing situation of nowhere to go.

Fortunately, Manchester United has been publicly declaring that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. If there are no other emergencies, Cristiano Ronaldo will still represent Manchester United in the 2022-23 season.

