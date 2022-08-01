Home Entertainment Twin brother singer Li Qing Li Song’s “waving goodbye to grandpa” away jqknews
Recently, the twin brother singer Li Qing and Li Song’s “Waving Goodbye to Grandpa” went away. The farthest distance in life is that the closest person has left him forever, and he can’t see each other in this life. Li Xuwu was born from October 15, 1940 to Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 22:57 Beijing time in his hometown and died at the age of 81 on September 17, just two months and 17 days away from turning 82. The tears are only for a moment, but the thoughts are forever and ever. No one can escape the shackles of fate, but the memory can be passed down from generation to generation, never forget the existence of grandpa.

Maybe you will spend your life in a hurry without knowing it, thank you grandpa for coming and having us. All the bits and pieces about my grandfather came to my mind. Grandpa always remembers our favorite snacks and grandma’s favorite clothes. But your departure is not the most distressing thing for us. I hope that grandpa can live for another 20 years or even longer.

Because the twin brothers, singer Li Qing and Li Song, were affected by the epidemic in Shenzhen, Guangdong, and were unable to come back in time to see their grandpa for the last time.

