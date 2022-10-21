The coach on the eve of United’s match at Chelsea: “This is the second time he refuses to enter the field. I have to establish standards and values ​​and check that they are respected”

“There must be consequences.” Erik ten Hag does not let it go. The premature “escape” from the bench during Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham will therefore not go to archive with yesterday’s social message from CR7, in which the Portuguese apologized for his behavior with a turn of words.

the word — After confirming that Ronaldo refused to enter as a substitute on Wednesday against Tottenham (“Yes” the curt response of the coach to the question), as had already happened in the summer at the friendly interval with Rayo Vallecano, ten Hag continued: “It is a question between Cristiano and me. The provision is clear, just as it is clear that it remains an important part of our squad. I am the coach, I am responsible for the mentality that is created in the locker room.”

“I have to establish standards and values ​​and check that they are respected – continued the Dutch coach -. We are in a team. After the Rayo I said that what happened was unacceptable, even towards the others. there must be consequences. That’s what happened. We will miss him tomorrow, but I think it’s an important decision for the attitude and mentality of the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea, that’s the most important thing. ”

consequences — Ten Hag then returned to the possible distractions that this case would have given United on the eve of an important match like the one at Stamford Bridge, with the Red Devils just one point behind the Blues: “It’s part of playing in the best league in the world. – he said – There are rumors circulating and you can’t get distracted, you have to stay on track and get a result “. See also Covid, end of restrictions in Great Britain: "From today, stop the isolation of the positives"

