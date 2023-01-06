The 2016 world champion applauds the technical direction taken by the Series: “Overtaking has increased, so many situations have been fun and despite Max’s superiority, we were never bored. I think Ross Brawn and his staff did a good job “

– montecarlo (monaco)

The new Formula 1 works and is fun. Word of an ex like Nico Rosberg, who in a video commentary on his YouTube channel underlined how the 2022 season, that of the great regulatory change with the return to single-seaters with ground effect, was very pleasant to follow on the spectator side. The 2016 world champion with Mercedes underlined that all this is thanks to the choices of Ross Brawn’s technical direction and the fact that there was action and fun testifies to it despite the fact that the World Championship was substantially dominated by Max Verstappen, who won 15 GP out of 22.

no boredom — “For me, the F1 year was fantastic – said Rosberg – it was a wonderful season. Even if one rider dominated, we haven’t seen a boring season. There’s always been interest, so many things happening all the time, it’s been fantastic. I think the rule changes have worked really well, especially to make overtaking easier. I think Ross Brawn’s staff did a great job.”

overtaking increases — Rosberg then wanted to underline how there has been a significant increase in the number of overtakings in recent seasons, going from 599 recorded in 2021 to 785 in 2022, according to data published by Pirelli, which supplies tires to all F1 teams. "The increase in overtaking between 2021 and 2022 is just proof of how the new rules have worked." In F1 Rosberg raced 206 GPs between 2006 and 2016, with 23 overall victories, 30 pole positions, 57 podiums and the 2016 title, conquered which he decided to retire. He remained in the field as an expert and commentator and also manages an Extreme E team, engaged in the electric SUV championship.