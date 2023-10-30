Home » Rough Start for NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama as San Antonio Spurs Suffer Defeat Against Clippers
French prodigy Victor Wembanyama had a disappointing debut in Los Angeles as his team, the San Antonio Spurs, suffered a crushing defeat to the Clippers with a score of 123-83. Wembanyama, who recently made headlines with a record television audience in his first NBA game against the Mavericks, could not replicate his success in this game.

Playing for 26 minutes, Wembanyama scored only 11 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, but also committed 5 turnovers. He struggled with his three-point shooting, missing both attempts, but had a 50% success rate in his two-point shots and free throws. This was his lowest production so far in the NBA.

In contrast, seven players from the Clippers scored more than 10 points in the game, leading to the overwhelming victory. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook were the top scorers for the Clippers, each contributing 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Looking ahead, the Spurs will continue their road trip with two games against the Phoenix Suns before returning home to face the Toronto Raptors. They will then travel to Indiana to play against the Pacers and have a highly anticipated match at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on November 8.

Despite the disappointing result for Wembanyama and the Spurs, there is still great anticipation and interest surrounding the young French player’s development in the NBA.

