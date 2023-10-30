“We will make a serious and responsible opposition”

After occupying second place in the elections to the Mayor of Valledupar with 25,702 votes, Christian José Moreno accepted his seat on the Municipal Council for the period 2024-2027. He stated that he will make an opposition “serious and responsible” to the government of Ernesto Orozco, elected mayor of the city.

Read also: Mayor of Valledupar: candidates reacted to the victory of Ernesto Orozco

“For me, assuming the Valledupar Council is a dignity thanks to the support that the people of Valledupar gave me. and I cannot let that responsibility go, I want to express that I assume it with great dignity, that space to do an exercise committed to Valledupar because it is the place that concerns me and I will do it with all my desire and effort so that Valledupar progresses”said Christian José Moreno to EL PILÓN.

He added that during his political career he has dedicated himself to serving with commitment and that now the challenge is “dignify the Valledupar Council”.

“I always expressed it, I am a politician of causes, for me politics is not a business, it is not an election, For me, politics is a life project that I decided to take on after around 10 years of public life that I have already had. and I do it out of the commitment of my city, my municipality and with the aim of dignifying the Council of Valledupar and I will be willing to help the elected mayor, whom I congratulate in what is good for the municipality, but also to be critical of “constructive arguments for what the city works and does not work”he expressed.

Don’t stop reading: One by one: these are the new mayors of Cesar

I affirm that Your task now will be “transform Valledupar” from his rightful place and will assume an opposition stance to accompany the new mayor or also be critical to achieving benefits for the city.

By: Carmen Lucía Mendoza Cuello/ EL PILÓN.

Share this: Facebook

X

