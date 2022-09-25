Home Sports Roveda towards goodbye Scotti Pavia hopes in the recovery of Gallizzi
Roveda towards goodbye Scotti Pavia hopes in the recovery of Gallizzi

Roveda towards goodbye Scotti Pavia hopes in the recovery of Gallizzi

The decision is not yet official but it is in the air Tonight in Siziano friendly with Aurora Desio

maurizio scorbati

September 24, 2022

pavia

Riso Scotti today (ball two at 18) will play their last friendly match of the pre-season at the sports hall in via Adamello 1 in Siziano against Aurora Desio. It will also be the last match that Edoardo Roveda will play with the shirt of the company from Pavia.

The official press release of the company is still missing, but it seems that the divorce between Roveda and Riso Scotti is a done deal. Coach Alberto Mazzetti just two days ago pointed out that the decision whether or not to sign the point guard born in 1998 would come within 48 hours at the most.

The company has not yet officially announced anything, but the old acquaintance of coach Mazzetti who arrived two weeks ago when Pavia was in an emergency due to the simultaneous absence of the play teams Gallizzi and Epifani will be released at the end of today’s match.

“We have not decided anything yet – says general manager Alberto Rai – but basically I think we will not sign Roveda for the championship”.

The main reason is that Gallizzi is recovering quickly from the fractured fourth metatarsal in his left foot he sustained during his first training session of the season.

«It is true that at the end of each job Ezio still feels a little pain – underlines Rai – but his recovery is happening very quickly. There are still some problems but he will soon be able to return to work on the pitch and later he will be able to join the team. The times are a couple of weeks, a maximum of three and by signing Roveda we would have three plays when Ezio returns to the group ».

See also  Bonus 200 euros also to those with citizenship income. That's who it is - Economy

It also seems that Legnano, who has his card, would also be happy with a return from Roveda, given Marino’s difficulties in returning to the field. Meanwhile, it should be emphasized that the logo of a winery in our territory returns to the Riso Scotti shirt. Terre d’Oltrepo in the pool of sponsors who will support the team in the upcoming season.

In Siziano, today, there will be a station where you can sign up for season tickets for the next championship, while admission to the friendly match with Desio is free. –

