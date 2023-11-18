Rowing Race on the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal Showcases Tradition and Innovation

The First Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal Water Competition Takes Place

On November 18, the 2023 Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal Water Competition kicked off at the Gongchen Bridge, marking the first rowing competition on the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal (Hangzhou Section). The competition, which started with a 5-kilometer pursuit race, saw 16 participating teams in the university and club groups vying for victory. The race began at Gongchen Bridge and concluded at Wulinmen Pier.

The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, which dates back to the Spring and Autumn Period, serves as a vital waterway that fosters economic and cultural exchanges between the north and south of China. Participants in the competition were able to experience the rich history of the Hushu area in Hangzhou, connecting with the wealth and prosperity of the Tang and Song Dynasties.

The Hunan Normal University team emerged as the winner in the university group, showcasing their rowing prowess and securing their second championship in as many days. Reflecting on the experience, the team’s helmsman, Yang Tianle, who hails from Hangzhou, expressed her excitement at competing in the water and witnessing the beautiful scenery along the canal.

The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal Water Competition highlights the fusion of traditional Chinese culture and the essence of rowing. It underscores the enduring popularity of the sport while showcasing the integration of Chinese and Western cultures. The event also serves as a platform to demonstrate Hangzhou’s urban development, river management achievements, and the enduring cultural heritage of the canal.

With the conclusion of the Asian Games, Hangzhou has been working tirelessly to establish itself as an “event city,” focusing on hosting high-quality sports events to enhance its brand strength and recognition. The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal Water Competition, organized by the Chinese Rowing Association, Hangzhou Sports Bureau, Gongshu District People’s Government, and Hangzhou Business Travel Group, is aligned with Hangzhou’s vision of creating an independent brand IP city card event, showcasing the city’s urban style, and highlighting its transformation into an “International Event City.”

The success of the inaugural Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal Water Competition underscores the rich cultural heritage of the area and the city’s commitment to promoting sports and cultural events.

Reporter: Wang Zhenkai

Editor: Zhang Lei

