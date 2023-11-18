SONY Announces “Black Friday” Deals on PlayStation Store Memberships and Games

Sony’s Black Friday Deals on PlayStation Store Announced

Sony has just announced their latest PlayStation Store “Black Friday” offer, and it’s sure to excite gamers. From November 17 to 27, players who join PlayStation Plus will be able to order a 12-month membership plan at a discounted price of up to 30%.

But the discounts don’t stop there. Existing PlayStation Plus members can enjoy a 25% discount if they upgrade their current plan to PlayStation Plus, and a 30% discount if they upgrade to PlayStation Plus Premium. This means access to hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles through the Game Catalog and Classic Games Catalog, including popular titles like Horizon West, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Sea of Stars.

To add to the excitement, special discounts will also be available on the PlayStation Store for Black Friday. Games such as “EA Sports FC 24″, “NBA 2K24”, “Diablo IV”, and more will be included in the lineup. For more detailed “Black Friday” related information, players are encouraged to check out PlayStation.Blog or the official website.

It’s clear that Sony is pulling out all the stops this Black Friday, and gamers are sure to reap the benefits. With discounts on membership plans and popular games, it’s the perfect time for players to upgrade their PlayStation experience.

