Seveso Inaugurates Open-Air Gym in Historic Villa Dho Park

This morning, Saturday 18 November, the open-air gym built by the municipality of Seveso inside the Villa Dho park was inaugurated thanks to a loan of 100 thousand euros obtained from the Lombardy Region as part of the “Extraordinary maintenance of the Villa park” project Dho”. It will be the ideal place where citizens can train and keep fit in a natural, well-kept and peaceful setting, as well as socialize and spend part of their free time.

The open-air gym project

The initiative is part of a broader project aimed at enhancing what is considered one of the most beautiful and prestigious sites in the city. A portion of the garden – the one closest to the villa – is under the protection of Cultural Heritage due to its historical value.

In drafting the project for the open-air gym, the aim was to recreate a sort of link with the noble residence by following the design of what were, in the past, the secret gardens of the ancient villas. The secrecy of the place was created thanks to the different use of greenery. The central space occupied by the gym is accessible from four different points with concrete paving and surrounded by a colorful and fragrant lavandula hedge. A hornbeam hedge delimits the central space, as if it were a wall.

A circular space that can be walked on has been created between the lavender and the hornbeam, useful for users for a short warm-up run but also for workers for the maintenance of the two hedges. You then arrive at the gym where four large concrete flowerbeds, designed only by serizzo stone curbs that divide the concrete from the lawn, delimit as many areas in which sports equipment has been installed for the training of young and old (from 14 years upward).

The push pull, steering wheel, pull up bar, Roman chair, combined lumbar abdo, rower, triple twister and elliptical bike have been installed. Wooden benches have been inserted between one piece of equipment and another for resting or socialising. Furthermore, in the center of the “sports square” a hackberry tree will grow which, thanks to its large foliage, will allow, during the

summer months, to train even in the shade.

“Finally Seveso also has its own open-air gym, created with the contribution of the Lombardy Region, which we thank. It will have it in one of the most beautiful areas of the city, it will be open to all and the particular location that we have chosen will hopefully favor a ever greater use of green areas together with respect and love for the natural environment. It will be a place where you can feel good as well as practice sport. I also thank the Ecology Office of the Municipality of Seveso and the Alpini Group for the commitment and the great maintenance work of the Villa Dho Park. The inauguration of this gym is the final step of a long process of redevelopment of the entire park which we are returning to its ancient splendors” says Mayor Alessia Borroni.

