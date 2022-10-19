VOGHERA

Three goals at Oltrepo in the Italian Cup, six at Binasco in the league and a feeling of constant growth of the team. La Vogherese is enjoying a decidedly positive moment. Mister Giacomotti rewinds the tape of Binasco’s victory with tennis score: «At the interval, at 0-0, I told the team to be calm, we shouldn’t get anxious. Back on the pitch, we scored the first goal, then it was easier. When we take the lead, due to the characteristics we have, we get excited. If I put myself in the shoes of the opposing team, it always hurts to concede six goals, but this is football ».

The Rossoneri coach highlights the excellent responses of all the members of the squad, such as the young Ukrainian Honchar and Castellano, re-proposed in the initial grid in Binasco after the excellent test in the cup on Wednesday: «I left Andrini and Lanzi at rest, who are always been employed. It is right that there is healthy and fair competition, and from time to time, I can choose who is better off. The internal competition allows everyone to train at their best, with the desire to improve and win their place ».

Awareness of one’s own means is getting stronger at the Rossoneri, but Giacomotti keeps his feet on the ground: «This is a balanced championship, in which each match is a story in itself and must be faced with the utmost humility and determination. It is clear that we feel strong, we are physically well and the qualities of this group are there for all to see ».

Precisely the excellent athletic condition is another advantage of the Rossoneri team, which in Binasco did not suffer any drops despite the commitment in the cup: «This great condition of the group depends on the work of our coach. I had told the boys since the first day of the summer meeting: follow Professor Pinto, and you will have great benefits ».

At Virtus Binasco, we lick our wounds after the heavy home backhand with Voghe: “We held the pitch well in the first 45 ‘, but after having conceded the first goal we disunited and this must not happen, even against a team of superior quality to ours like the Vogherese “, underlines the technician G ianluca Imbriaco. –

