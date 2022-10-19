Inclusion is the watchword that binds the past, present and future of the Belluno section of the Italian association for people down (Aipd) which is preparing to cross the prestigious milestone of 35 years of activity. Established in 1987, the association aims to accompany and support not only people with Down syndrome but also their families with initiatives aimed at social and work integration but also to guarantee them psychological support. All this will soon take place in a new headquarters, located inside the house of the associations in Feltre and no longer in the historic headquarters in via Peschiera.

Vainer Lucchetta has been the president of the association for a year: «I am proud to be able to represent the association in such an important historical moment. On Saturday at 8.30 pm at the Canossian Auditorium in Feltre we will meet for a moment of celebration with the concert of the “Train de vie” group and the Valter Feltrin band. This is not a randomly chosen date. Just in these days 35 years ago the association was born in Belluno with the aim of keeping together parents, family members and guardians of people with Down syndrome. Inclusion is the watchword that has characterized these first thirty-five years of life but it will also be for the next ones. Our mission is to work alongside these people, of all ages and sexes, in order to support them and see their rights recognized. Each of our initiatives is designed to favor the acceptance and integration of all people with Down syndrome in school, in society, in the world of work ».

What are the peculiarities of your association and how has the life of people with Down syndrome changed in these 35 years?

«Our association is made up of about one hundred members. Everything was born from specific needs, once poorly recognized rather than little recognized. Within our company we have various types of professional figures. We have expanded our large family which over the years has grown to embrace all categories. Today our kids are tour guides, they study, work and can also count on a common space to share every day. We are all very happy with the results achieved but we continue to look forward with the aim of growing more and more without ever letting our guard down ».

What are the main services that characterize the Aipd?

«We will soon have a new office in Feltre. We will leave the historic one of via Peschiera in Feltre to move to the house of associations in Mexican premises available free of charge by the Municipality. In Belluno we make use of the support of some professional firms that, if necessary, lend themselves to offer services to our members. Pedagogical, school, work and information desks. We are always there for every need. A project that is particularly close to our hearts is called “Casa mia”. It is a real house, located in via San Pietro in Belluno in the vicinity of the Province and represents a safe place where our members can come together freely to share their experiences. Then there is the project called “The boys’ club” which affects young people aged between 14 and twenty. They are guided on a personal journey made up of multiple experiences, from road behavior to the use of money up to the frequentation of shops and public transport ».

Are there specific projects related to the integration of people with down syndrome into the world of work?

«In recent years, numerous projects have been developed that have seen local companies directly involved. We recently completed a project in which some young people with down syndrome joined the tour guides of the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park. In recent years local companies have been involved such as Birreria Pedavena, Veneta Cucine, Lattebusche, Colle Calcestruzzi, Cassol and Unifarco just to name a few. We have also involved public bodies, starting with the healthcare company as well as schools. We have given life to cultivation and harvesting initiatives on agricultural land ».

Future projects?

«The activity is continuous, our association is based on donations. We organize a series of initiatives throughout the year, concentrated on a few specific dates. Christmas, for example, but also the date of October 9 on which the national day of people with down syndrome is celebrated. We hope to resume shortly “How many stories at the museum”, a project dedicated to children, aged 10 to 14, inserted in the school context where social inclusion assumes, today more than ever, a relevant importance ».Gianluca De Rosa