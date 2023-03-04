Home Sports Royce tops the team’s history as the top scorer and general Tieshuhua Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig tops the list – yqqlm
Original title: Royce topped the team’s history as the top scorer and the general Tieshuhua Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig topped the list

In the early hours of this morning, Beijing time, the 23rd round of the Bundesliga started a strong dialogue, with Borussia Dortmund, the second in the league, against the Leipzig Red Bull, the fourth. With Royce’s shot and Emre Can’s goal, Dortmund won 2-1 at home.

This season is the most intense in the Bundesliga in recent years. Except for Bayern, the four teams have the chance to compete for the championship, including Dortmund and Leipzig. Very important. The two teams met for the first time on September 10 last year, when Leipzig beat Dortmund 3-0. Back at home, Dortmund hopes to complete revenge and surpass Bayern to the top of the list. In the 14th minute, Dortmund launched a counterattack, Bellingham midfielder sent a wonderful long pass, Brandt then volleyed and scored. However, the ball was ruled invalid because it touched his hand when he stopped the ball.

However, Dortmund quickly used the counterattack to score a goal. In the 21st minute, Royce received the ball and counterattacked into the penalty area and was brought down by the opponent’s goalkeeper. The referee whistled a penalty kick. Royce scored the goal himself. Reus scored the 159th goal for Dortmund, and he tied Zorc as the top scorer in Dortmund history.

In the 39th minute, Dortmund made another victory. Brandt’s free kick was cleared in the penalty area. Emre Can shot from outside the penalty area and scored a long-range shot. Dortmund 2-0. This is the first goal Emre Can scored for Dortmund in the league this season, and also his second goal this season. Iron tree 23 appearances finally blossomed.

After changing sides and fighting again, Leipzig continued to replace Raum, Simakan and other generals, and their substitutions achieved results in 74 minutes. In the 72nd minute, Raum sent a pass through Dortmund’s defenders. Forsberg outflanked and scored in front of the goal. Leipzig tied the score at 1-2!

However, since then, Leipzig has no hope of equalizing the score. In the end, Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig won 8 consecutive victories in the league and surpassed Bayern to top the standings by 3 points.Return to Sohu to see more

