Rublev beats Rune and wins the Montecarlo-breaking latest news Master 1000

Of Gaia Piccardi, sent to Monte Carlo

The Russian comes back after losing the first set and wins the first 1000m of his career

Andrey Rublev the champion of Monte Carlo. The Russian beats Holger Rune in comeback and thus wins the first Master 1000 of his career. Rublev wins 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in 2 hours and 42 minutes, finishing with an ace. In Montecarlo he had already played in a final, two years ago, losing against Tsitsipas.

Rune less solid than yesterday’s match with Sinner, which evidently weighed in terms of tiredness

For Rublev the thirteenth title of his career, as mentioned the first in a Master 1000. I’m happy. Down 4-1 in the third I thought I didn’t have any more chances, but I did it – his hot words -. I was hoping for a chance. In previously played finals mentally I was not ready. This time I said to myself: I can lose but I have to believe it all the way. Now I want to rest.

