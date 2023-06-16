Rudi García will be the new coach of Napoli

Naples he announced the hiring of the French coach Rudi García to replace Luciano Spalletti, who after winning the Scudetto had decided to leave the team to take a sabbatical year. The news was initially given by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who wrote on Twitter: “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having known and frequented him during the last ten days, Mr. Rudi García will be the new Napoli coach”.

García will then return to coaching in Italy after being at Roma between 2013 and 2016. Since then he has coached Marseille and Lyon in France, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr, with whom last April had terminated the contract before the scheduled deadline.