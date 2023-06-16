Home » Rudi García will be the new coach of Napoli
Sports

Rudi García will be the new coach of Napoli

by admin
Rudi García will be the new coach of Napoli

Naples he announced the hiring of the French coach Rudi García to replace Luciano Spalletti, who after winning the Scudetto had decided to leave the team to take a sabbatical year. The news was initially given by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who wrote on Twitter: “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having known and frequented him during the last ten days, Mr. Rudi García will be the new Napoli coach”.

García will then return to coaching in Italy after being at Roma between 2013 and 2016. Since then he has coached Marseille and Lyon in France, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr, with whom last April had terminated the contract before the scheduled deadline.

See also  Inter, in Monaco it will be a turn over, but Correa dreams of another feat

You may also like

CONCACAF Nations League: Four reds and homophobic chants...

Sacramento Kings in talks with the Wizards for...

Football: Bernd Schuster on the national team: “Lack...

The new AC Milan stadium in San Donato,...

Daniel Nivel: The Federal Cross of Merit is...

CAMIGNADA THEN THERE WAS REFUGE | Sportdimontagna.com

Crash after the start: dramatic start to the...

US Open in Golf: Fowler and Schauffele with...

Does the cost affect the choice to play...

Letter to club bosses: Mbappé does not want...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy