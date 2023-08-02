Home » Thiem defeats Bagnis in the first round of Kitzbühel
Thiem defeats Bagnis in the first round of Kitzbühel

by admin
Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel after a fight. The Kitz winner from 2019 prevailed late Tuesday evening in the first round against Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 7: 6 (7/3) 7: 6 (8/6).

The match was interrupted in the first set at 2: 4 from the Austrian’s point of view for almost an hour and a half due to rain. Thiem’s ​​next opponent is the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen.

ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel

First round:

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 7:6 (7/3) 6:6 (8/6)

