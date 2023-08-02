Thiem defeats Bagnis in the first round of Kitzbühel

To update

Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 at the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel after a fight. The Kitz winner from 2019 prevailed late Tuesday evening in the first round against Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 7: 6 (7/3) 7: 6 (8/6).

The match was interrupted in the first set at 2: 4 from the Austrian’s point of view for almost an hour and a half due to rain. Thiem’s ​​next opponent is the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen.

ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel

First round:

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 7:6 (7/3) 6:6 (8/6)

More see Current ATP Tournaments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

