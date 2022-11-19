In Genoa, South Africa passes 63-21, and extinguishes the blue dream of a November rugby treble. The blue dream of these Autumn Series lasted five times: two with Samoa, with Australia and the first against South Africa, closed on 18-13 for the world champions but still in great balance, after 40 minutes in which the Azzurri had played evenly, perhaps even better, even placing a temporary overtaking (10-8) on a splendid try by the usual Capuozzo after the initial try by Arendse. After the break, Tommaso Allan’s kick to bring Italy to -3 was the last real contact between the two teams. Merit of South Africa, who came out of the locker room with a new charge – and some decisive changes – but also of two Azzurri distractions, one already on the kick-off after Allan’s set-up: missed catch, misunderstanding between Capuozzo and Ioane, and goal from Kolbe ( ’46), immediately followed by another score by Arendse. A one-two that upset the blue fifteen, which in ’55 cashed in the fourth try, the one that closed the game, by Smith, even before Marx’s fifth seal.

The Azzurri tried to react, and scored again with Cannone, but by then the dam had collapsed and the Bokkes punished the blue disbandment with three more tries – Kitshoff in the 60th minute, Le Roux in the ’73rd minute and Reinach within a minute from the end – not only imposing their physicality, but also in the off-field game, dominating in the aerial game and in the end derailing the blue line-out and scrum which also gave an excellent performance in the first half. Losing was, and how, with one of the strongest nations in the world. Doing it like this, after two wonderful tests, leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. But from this Italy we can still start again with confidence.