TOKYO – He allegedly electrocuted himself by tampering with a television cable while being held in his cell at an Immigration Detention Center in Tokyo. It happened to a 50-year-old Italian on Friday morning.

The Italian citizen had been in custody since 25 October because his residence permit had expired. Japanese authorities have not disclosed the name of the deceased.

