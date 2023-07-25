To run in the heat you need running shirts that keep the body cool and expel sweat quickly. With the warm season, the desire to go out for a jog inevitably comes. But running in the heat can be a bit risky, especially when it comes to heatstroke or dehydration, as we explained with these tips.

It must be taken into account that when running, our body transforms energy into heat, that the heat must be dissipated through sweat, and that the evaporation of sweat subtracts thermal energy, lowering the perceived body temperature. This is the normal mechanism of thermoregulation which should normally keep the body at the right temperature, however today they are also running shirts that keep coolthat is, which make you feel less heat and which allow you to run without suffering from the heat.

Running shirts that keep you cool for running in the heat

The ability to lower the perceived temperature and keep cool depends on their fabrics, in particular on the technologies used for the yarns: each brand has its own solution, or there are material producers who supply different brands. So let’s see the running shirts that keep you cool to run in the heat.

Odo Ceramicool

It is a seamless and stretch t-shirt, with two specific cuts for men and women, made up of a particular ceramic yarn that lowers the perceived temperature and, by creating micro-channels of air, allows heat to be removed from the body, lowering the temperature. It costs 55 euros.

Columbia Omni-Freeze™ ZERO

Omni-Freeze ZERO is the technology that Columbia uses on all garments to be used in very hot weather: it is the sweat that activates the circles that can be seen inside the fabric which react making you feel fresh. The fabric is also highly breathable and protects from the sun’s rays with UPF 30 protection. It costs 35 euros.

Crazy Idea Delta Prime

Delta is the first refreshing fabric by Polartec, a brand normally known for winter fabrics: here it is on a Crazy Idea running t-shirt model and its functioning is halfway between cotton and polyester, in the sense that its structure acts as a cooling system by managing sweat and prolonging its cooling effect on the skin without the fabric being excessively wet or soaked. This t-shirt costs 64.90 euros.

Under Armour HeatGear CoolSwitch

HeatGear is Under Armor’s cooling technology imagined by its founder while running under the scorching sun: the breathable fabric expels sweat and regulates the temperature while the highly ventilated areas, such as those under the armpits, promote air circulation. All in a tight, stretchy t-shirt with no inside seams. Cost: 50 euros.

Adidas Climalite

Climalite is the adidas yarn technology that wicks away perspiration and lowers the perceived temperature: in this case it’s a women’s tanktop with Racerback interface and elongated back, on sale for 23 euros.

Asics Gel Cool

Specific T-shirt for running, for both men and women, with asics Gel Cool technology on the back which absorbs humidity and creates a ventilation zone between the skin and the fabric which keeps you cool, wicks away moisture and dries quickly. It costs 46 euros.

Mizuno Cooltouch Venture Tee

Mizuno also has its own technology against the heat: the fabric promotes both perspiration and ventilation, making you feel cool directly in contact with the skin. It costs 35 euros.

Credits photo: FlickrCC ashley hiller

READ ALSO

The benefits of training in the heat

Supplements and running: which ones to drink when it’s hot

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

