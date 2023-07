MADRID — The next day, the «deep uneasiness», as the philosopher defines it, passed Joseph Ramonedawho breathes a sigh of relief at the narrow escape of an extreme right in government.

Does the result of the vote show that Spain has the antibodies to avoid the resurgence of Franco’s ideals?

«In a certain sense yes, irregularly distributed over the territory, but in any case everywhere it has been highlighted that the threat of the return of fascism still has well-developed antibodies.

