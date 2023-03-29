The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it wanted defend the interests “Russian athletes” in every possible way “, the day after the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reintegrate them into international competitions (including the Paris Olympic Games in 2024) under a neutral banner, on an individual basis and on condition that they have not supported the military invasion of Ukraine led by their country (with the support of Belarus, whose athletes are also suspended).
« We will continue contacts with the IOC to protect (their) interests added Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian presidency, to the press. He also clarified that the criteria announced by the IOC contained “ elements of discriminatory treatment ».
Not be under contract with the army
In addition to the conditions mentioned above, Russian athletes will be able to return to international tournaments, after validation by the federations concerned and also respecting international anti-doping regulations. They must also not be currently under contract with the Russian army or security organs.
The Russian Olympic Committee had quickly denounced criteria “ unacceptable » et « discriminatory “, lamenting” a joke “. Stanislav Pozdniakov, the president of the body, had declared that ” IOC and UN principles (the United Nations) were flouted » and demanded « equal conditions for athletes from all countries ».