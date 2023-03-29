Home Sports Russia says it will defend its athletes ‘in every possible way’
Sports

Russia says it will defend its athletes ‘in every possible way’

by admin
Russia says it will defend its athletes ‘in every possible way’

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it wanted defend the interests “Russian athletes” in every possible way “, the day after the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reintegrate them into international competitions (including the Paris Olympic Games in 2024) under a neutral banner, on an individual basis and on condition that they have not supported the military invasion of Ukraine led by their country (with the support of Belarus, whose athletes are also suspended).

« We will continue contacts with the IOC to protect (their) interests added Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian presidency, to the press. He also clarified that the criteria announced by the IOC contained “ elements of discriminatory treatment ».

Not be under contract with the army

In addition to the conditions mentioned above, Russian athletes will be able to return to international tournaments, after validation by the federations concerned and also respecting international anti-doping regulations. They must also not be currently under contract with the Russian army or security organs.

The Russian Olympic Committee had quickly denounced criteria “ unacceptable » et « discriminatory “, lamenting” a joke “. Stanislav Pozdniakov, the president of the body, had declared that ” IOC and UN principles (the United Nations) were flouted » and demanded « equal conditions for athletes from all countries ».

See also  Téji Savanier (Montpellier) suspended a firm match

You may also like

Athletics does not follow IOC guidelines for the...

The 10 best saves ever, the ranking

National team: National coach does not write off...

Giants land Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 10 picks in...

Official presentation: coaching position at Bayern – for...

If you are a tenant and pay rent,...

FC Bayern: The market values ​​​​fall sharply with...

Lionel Messi has reached the next dream line

Aberdeen: Barry Robson confirmed as manager ‘initially’ for...

After allegations of abuse: Hordorff resigns as DTB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy