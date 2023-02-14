Russia’s gymnastics and wrestling federations said on Tuesday they had been invited to compete in the 2023 Asian Games (September 23-October 8 in Hangzhou, China), a move that could potentially pave the way for their wrestlings to qualify. athletes for the Paris Olympics next year.
If they qualified, they would compete in Paris as neutral athletes, without their flag or anthem. The decision sparked calls from several countries for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be excluded from the 2024 Olympics.
boycott threat
“We have received an invitation to participate in the Asian GamesVasily Titov, president of the Russian gymnastics federation, told Match TV. We will reply that we are interested, and then they will establish the conditions of our participation. »
In separate comments on the same channel, Mikhail Mamiashvili, president of the Russian wrestling federation, said he had also received an invitation.
Ukraine, which has pledged to launch a campaign against Russia’s participation in the 2024 Games, has threatened to boycott the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.