Dhe International Fencing Federation FIE has again admitted Russian and Belarusian fencers to international competitions. At an online extraordinary congress of the federation, funded for many years with millions by its president, Russian industrialist and patron Alisher Usmanov, 89 delegates voted for and 46 against the return of athletes to international competitions.

Usmanov had to give up his presidency after the Russian war against Ukraine was unleashed last spring; temporarily, as they say. With the decision, a day after Russia fired 81 rockets at Ukraine, the FIE is following the path the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appears to be aiming for.

Accordingly, Russian and Belarusian athletes are to compete under a neutral flag at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. IOC President Thomas Bach, Olympic fencing champion in 1976, had said that an exclusion “because of a passport or place of birth” violated the ban on discrimination. The fencers are expected back on the planche for the tournament in Seoul in April, which is relevant for the Olympic qualification.

Olympic champion Sofia Pozdnyakova, daughter of Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of Russia’s National Olympic Committee, is likely to be one of them. He was President of the European Fencing Federation until spring 2023.

The top German fencer Lea Krüger had anticipated the decision of the FIE and told the FAZ in early February: “And if that happens to us, it will happen to everyone.” The Russian regime is shamelessly exploiting the sport, and the exclusion must be maintained as a matter of urgency.

