Ruttmann in fifth place at the World Cup in Zagreb

Three Austrian boats, each with second intermediate ranks, made it into the A finals at the Rowing World Cup in Zagreb on Saturday. The lightweight doubles with Konrad Hultsch/Julian Schöberl, the twos without with Lorenz Lindorfer/Bruno Bachmair and the fours without with Harald Steininger, Xaver Haider, Jakob Stadler and Michal Karlovsky will be there for the podium on Sunday. Paul Ruttmann has already contested his final, he was fifth in a single.

For the lightweight athlete and ex-triathlete it was the first international appearance in rowing in 13 years. “Hats off to this performance on his return,” said ÖRV national coach Robert Sens. Lukas Reim won the B final and was seventh overall.

Already on Friday, Louisa Altenhuber/Lara Tiefenthaler in the lightweight doubles sculls and Magdalena and Katharina Lobnig in the doubles sculls made it into the A finals. Sens in the direction of the EM pleased, but also realistic: “We know how to classify that, because there are not many boats at the start.”

