Perugia, a 21-year-old Italian student found dead inside university accommodation. A friend's boyfriend raised the alarm
World

by admin
A 21-year-old Italian student was found dead in university accommodation on Corso Giuseppe Garibaldi in Perugia. To raise the alarm is …

A student 21-year-old Italian woman has been found dead inside the university accommodation in Corso Giuseppe Garibaldi a Perugia. The alarm was raised last night by a boy, the boyfriend of a friend of the victim. The policemen from the police station arrived on the spot and heard the young man. The boy said that his girlfriend hadn’t been able to get in touch with her friend for a day and asked him to go and check the situation. Once the door was forced open, he entered, finding the 21-year-old lifeless.

The investigations

The forensic police, the coroner and the prosecutor on duty also intervened on the spot, who arranged for the body to be transported to the municipal morgue, available to the judicial authorities. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts.

