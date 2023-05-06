Mediterranean University – Articles

The first intensive Masterclass has opened of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabriaon the themes of the regenerative project for climate change, in the presence of Rector Giuseppe Zimbalattiof the Director Adolfo Santinifrom the delegate to the University RUS Prof.ssa Marina Mistrettafrom the Prof. Consuelo Nava Director of the Masterclass and of the ABITAlab university laboratory which promoted the higher education initiative, recognized as one of the advanced higher education experiences for students and professionals.

In collaboration with the Nature-City Lab of the University of Basilicata and the Order of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists of the province of Reggio Calabria, who attended the opening, together with Pensando Meridiano and PMopenlab and with the patronage of RUS in the initiative of the Festival of Sustainable Development 2023, ABITALab proposes from 5 May to 1 June 2023 at the Cittadella Universitaria a “high education”/Higher Education activity on the themes of advanced ecological design, with the tools of Regenerative Design and its control digital, through the computational application, with the use of advanced programs and tools. More and more international and national design agencies and the competitive areas of the PNRR opportunities, undertaking complex design activities from the point of view of sustainability and resilience on a local and global scale, require skills and abilities in the proposed tools and on the topics discussed in the Masterclass.

The Masterclass aims to transfer knowledge and skills in the field of “Advanced Architecture for Ecological and Digital Transition”, acquiring skills in the field of climate analysis and its forecast modeling in climate change scenarios and “site specific” contexts/ localized, for the purpose of using data and modeling to produce planning at the urban, building and system scale, controlling environmental and energy impacts and behaviors in the relationship between physical systems and natural resources and their effects, in the pre-design and development phases of the project, for the transformations of the built environment towards decarbonisation.

The teachers and lecturers of the Masterclass are among the recognized experts in the sector, with experiences of development, application and transfer to the field of Architecture, of scientific and cultural issues and of the tools of the Digital Project for Climate Change, at a national and international level.

Il Rector Prof. Joseph Zimbalatti intervened by welcoming the 66 students enrolled in the first intensive Masterclass of the University of Reggio “the program is very understood and substantially embodies the mission of our University and of the national university system, the public one in particular, in order to try to raise the bar of the training of our young graduates as much as possible. I also find the involvement of the RSU – Network of Universities for Sustainable Development – which is represented here by Prof. Mistretta, very interesting and very useful, because it is a very important Global connection ”



The Director of the Masterclassprof.ssa consolation nava declares ” This first edition of the Masterclass gives us an answer of great interest, with the academic year still in progress, in its blended form we have 66 participants, among the 46 in attendance students of the last years of the Degree Course in Architecture, PhD students of our University and professionals and then among the 20 remotely followed by students from the University of Basilicata, doctoral students and researchers from the University of Trento, Genoa, Florence, La Sapienza and Rome 3, Naples. An interest in the topics that our Laboratory has been practicing for years in research, training and technology transfer activities, with a network of researchers and experts who at an international level recognize us as a particular way of transferring innovation in the ecological project for the transition . I am truly grateful for the interest and if all this is possible it is certainly due to the abnegation, passion and seriousness with which the young researchers of the laboratory and the students who attend it commit themselves daily to the activities we conduct and transfer. I sincerely thank them, this experience will be extended to other students and researchers and will make us a point of reference at national and international level”

