Ryan Garry (ex-Arsenal) new T2 from Lommel SK (Lommel)

Ryan Garry: the new T2 of Lommel SK. — © Lommel SK

Football

Lommel SK has finally secured a new assistant for Steve Bould. The Brit will again work with an old acquaintance from his period at Arsenal: Ryan Garry (40). In addition, the search for a new central defender has started to cover the injury burden.

The North Limburgers were without a T2 this summer after the departure of Willem Weijs (FC Eindhoven) and Bruno Andrade (Cercle Brugge). Kristof Van Hout temporarily took over as assistant coach on an interim basis. Thanks to the arrival of Garry, the Lommel resident is now fully focusing again on his position as head of youth training. Garry earned his stripes in the youth teams of Bournemouth, Arsenal and the English national team. As a player, the Brit was active as a midfielder for Arsenal (2001-2007) and Bournemouth (2007-2011).

Internal solution in defense?

The serious Achilles tendon injury of Yeboah Amankwah (23) threw a spanner in the works before Christmas. The people of North Limburg are looking for a solution centrally in the defense within the City Football Group (CFG). The loan of Manchester City loanee Jamal Baptiste (20) essentially expired on December 31, but an extended stay is a possibility. Although the English parent club must take into account a number of mercenaries that cannot be exceeded.

According to our information, an early return of Jesper Tolinsson (20), loaned to the Swedish IFK Norrköping, is also on the table. Stijn Wuytens is now back on the training field. Glenn Neven will be sidelined for several more months.

Lommel SK will practice on Sunday at 1 p.m. in and against the Dutch VVV Venlo. Green and White will resume the second round next Saturday against Club NXT.

