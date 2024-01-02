Cine Colombia’s offer for 2024; watch out, movie buffs

It should be noted that this company has always launched interesting strategies to keep its movie theaters full, and that is why Half Price Movie Wednesday already existed. However, Cine Colombia decided to add one more day to the week to motivate Colombians to continue supporting cinema and the companies that make it possible to enjoy so many stories.

So starting this Tuesday, people can go to the different Cine Colombia points throughout the national territory and pay only 50% of what the original value of the ticket costs.

These types of decisions not only benefit the industry and its economy but also allow the rooms to be decongested on weekends, which is the time of the week that most people choose to visit their rooms.

Finally, it is important to mention that prices vary depending on the cinema you attend, as well as the seat you select to see the feature film. Also if the person has a ‘Cineco’ card or not.

This news, of course, is a good opportunity for those who enjoy this plan among friends, couples, families or in the modest solitude that allows introspection after a suspense film.

And the prices of the meal combos usually, in many cases, represent the majority portion of the expense. Now, with these discounts, many will be able to plan, with more consistency, this possibility of entertainment and recreation.

It should be noted that the news applies to all cinemas in Colombia, regardless of their location. Among other things, this could decongest movie theaters on weekends, when many are left without the possibility of seeing the works they want.

