Winter in Bressanone | 10 reasons (+1 bonus) to enjoy it

Winter in Bressanone is pure magic. The snow envelops the ancient episcopal city and the surrounding peaks with its white blanket, bringing the sense of winter quiet in Brixen.

It is the most magical time of the year, when South Tyroleans and guests enjoy the winter atmosphere of the city. In winter in Bressanone the white slopes and a dense network of slopes and hiking routes offer ideal conditions for fans of tobogganing, ski mountaineering, cross-country skiing and snowshoe tours. Bressanone offers a cultural experience immersed in nature in all seasons.

Winter in Bressanone? Here are 10 reasons (+1 bonus) to enjoy it

Temperatures are dropping, and so is the mood. It’s time to do something really good for yourself – go on a winter holiday! These 11 experiences will make your winter holidays in Bressanone in South Tyrol one of the most beautiful holidays.

1. Photograph the winter wonderland

The winter landscape offers a unique and unforgettable picture. When snow covers the landscape like a white blanket, objects in the landscape take on new meaning. A tree, a fence, a cabin, which would be only a peripheral element in a summer meadow, appear isolated from the surrounding environment in the snow and can thus create a strong photographic effect. At the panoramic house at the start of the WoodyWalk on the Plose, a wooden window frames the Odle. Just shoot!

2. (Re) Discover the historic center

Bressanone has a lot to offer with its culture and history. On the trail of medieval frescoes you will also find a never-seen mythical creature, a slender horse with an elephant’s trunk rolled up like a trumpet, on its back a wooden battle tower with iron knights. The magnificent historic walls meet the new architectural works. The Cathedral with the cloisterthe new and modern civic library, the Hofburg, which from this year also opens its doors in winter, the Vertikale and other treasures of the episcopal city can be easily explored on your own. Alternatively, expert guides will show you the most beautiful corners of Bressanone on a classic tour of the historic center or on a historical theater tour.

3. Pure pleasure of skiing

The Plose, just 7 km from the city of Bressanone, is considered one of the sunniest ski areas in South Tyrol and it has a lot to offer. The wide, perfectly groomed slopes of all difficulty levels, mostly above the tree line, offer a true skiing experience and a feeling of space and freedom. The fantastic view of the Dolomites come on sunny slopes of the Plose makes a day of skiing a special experience. The moment when you finally find yourself on the slopes, the sun shining, the snow glistening and crunching under your skis, is simply priceless.

TO KNOW MORE: Skiing on the Plose

4. Reduce stress and gather strength during a winter hike

With trekking boots on marked trails or with snowshoes when the snow is deep and fresh, the paths traveled in summer can be rediscovered and take on a magical atmosphere thanks to the snow. A few snowflakes are enough to completely change a familiar landscape and give nature a wild, enchanted and adventurous atmosphere. On Thursdays from 5 January to 16 March, mountain guide Max Röck accompanies you along the splendid winter landscapes of Bressanone. Book your guided snowshoe excursion at the tourist office.

At no other time of the year is silence more tangible and thanks to the total absence of noise you can concentrate completely on the sparkling snow, the white peaks of the mountains and on yourself.

5. Enjoy the sun while filling up on vitamin D

Crisp air, bright blue skies, wonderful light – it’s only there in winter. On the sunny slopes of the Plose you always ski in the sun, even on the short days of December (only the Trametsch slope is exposed to the west). On no beach in the world is it as relaxing as in a deck chair at 2000 meters above sea level with the warm rays of the sun on your face.

6. Speed ​​along one of the longest ski slopes in South Tyrol

With its nine kilometers of track and 1400 meters of altitude difference, the Trametsch in combination with the Plose slope is one of the longest slopes in South Tyrol. The starting point is the Plose refuge at 2,446 meters above sea level. It’s not just the length of the slope that is impressive, but also the view at the top. Before the blue Plose slope joins the black Trametsch slope, the Odle peaks, one of the most beautiful Dolomite groups, are a constant companion. In the upper part the track is wide. From Valcroce onwards, the action gets faster and the quads are really put to the test in short steep sections until the end. Definitely not for beginners: the Trametsch slope in the Plose ski area has a gradient of 60 percent at its steepest point.

7. Dive into winter treats

The culinary winter in South Tyrol has a lot to offer with its specialties: wine soup, pine dumplings or something sweet? The restaurants, inns of Bressanone and mountain refuges are open and await you with South Tyrolean specialties, but above all with a lot of warmth.

8. Taste the wine of the Isarco Valley

The numerous vines around Bressanone give an idea of ​​the importance of wine in this region. Specialized wineries highlight excellent white wines in Italy’s northernmost region. Did you know that in Bressanone and the surrounding area, 14 varieties of grapes are grown on 400 hectares of land? 90% of these are white wines, 10% are intended for the cultivation of red wine varieties. This wine culture has its origins in the cellars ofcanonical abbey of Novacella and dates back to 1142. Just like the people here, the wine is deeply rooted with the land, yet, it is characterized by a fruity, mineral and light note.

9. The pleasure of shopping

Do you like to shop locally and regionally and thus enjoy the pleasure with a clear conscience? Then the numerous possibilities of shopping of regional products in the historic center of Bressanone and in the surrounding area are the best choice. Fresh vegetables, native wines, fine sausages, tasty dairy specialties: quality and regional economic cycles pass on the counter every day. Stroll through the cozy alleys and take a look at the shop windows arranged with attention to the smallest details. Visit traditional shops, modern boutiques and small delicatessens and find some hidden corners under the arcades of the historic center of Bressanone. A complete offer for gourmets and fashion lovers. Here no one returns empty-handed. Bressanone, a small city that offers a great variety.

10. Going back to being a child with a sled

If you want to have fun in the snow and feel like a kid again, get on the sled. The home mountain of Bressanone, in fact, offers a unique opportunity for sledging. The toboggan tour to the Rossalm and the winter hike to the Ackerboden mountain offer a great sledding and hiking experience. And here, you can stop for a break in the comfortable refuges, enjoying a magnificent view.

There are also possibilities for sledding elsewhere in the surroundings of Bressanone: In Varna there is the natural Spelonca slope with 4.5 km of medium difficulty trail. It is perfect for anyone who wants to spend some time in nature away from the hustle and bustle and have fun sledding.

11. Enjoy even the “bad” weather: swimming, climbing and wellness

The Acquarena in Bressanone is a water park that has set new standards in South Tyrol and has found many imitations in recent years. The indoor pool area includes pools with games and vortex, a spiral slide, massage showers, hydromassage beds, a children’s pool with heated caves and slide, a sports pool, a salt water pool, hydromassages, an infrared cabin , picnic corner and relaxation room. A large area is reserved for the wellness department, with external and internal Finnish saunas, Turkish bath, stone pine biosauna, herbal sauna and salionarium.

Climbing enthusiasts can enjoy 224 routes and 210 bouldering routes in the Vertikalethe hyper-modern climbing gym, where the international climbing elite will return in June for the World Boulder Cup.

