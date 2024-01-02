Udinese – How many players will go to the Africa Cup of Nations? Here are the players called up

Udinese has just discovered how many players will go to the Africa Cup of Nations next month: all the details

It’s official now, we know how many Udinese players will go to the Africa Cup of Nations. The answer after the worry of losing some important piece is clear: 0. No footballer from the Pozzo family team will leave for the most important competition on the African continent.

Hassane Kamara (last remaining on the list) was eliminated just a few hours ago by his Ivory Coast and was the last player left in the squad. It won’t even be there Adam Masinawho after a long time as a fundamental piece in Morocco’s tactical chessboard, was eliminated. Now for everyone, there will be the chance to show off. As well as having your say with the black and white shirt.

January 2

