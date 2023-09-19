Home » Sad news. The six-time champion of the Návrat hockey league has died
Návrat was the last surviving member of the Vítkovic championship team from the 1951/52 season, in which the Ostrava team won one of its two titles. He also won three silver medals with the then Sokol VŽKG.

From 1953, Návrat played for Red Star Brno, which he helped to five triumphs in the league, one silver and one bronze. He returned to Ostrava in 1960, ending his career in 1966.

Návrat played for the national team in 12 matches, participated in the Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956.

He died in a hospital for long-term patients in Ostrava-Radvanice.

