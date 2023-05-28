Home » Sainz after qualifying for the 2023 Monaco GP: ‘It was a lottery, I was wrong too’
Carlos Sainz closes at8th place il Grand Prix in Monaco. A complicated race for the Spaniard, who was also the protagonist of a couple of contacts that forced him to lose positions compared to the fourth from which he started.

“We tried, but we didn’t make it”

“I have to say that we tried, but we didn’t make it. When it started to rain I was one more lap out, I was wrong too in this situation. We will learn from this, but it was a lottery and it wasn’t easy to decide. We will also improve on this factor.”

