Sainz fastest in the first Monaco practice session

Carlos Sainz set the best time in the first free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ferrari driver set a fastest lap of 1m13.372s on Friday afternoon at the Monte Carlo street circuit, 0.338s quicker than second-placed Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Behind them were Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull.

In the afternoon (5:00 p.m.) there is still a second free practice session, the starting grid for the sixth race of the season will be determined in qualifying on Saturday.

Monaco Grand Prix