Sainz fastest in the first Monaco practice session

Carlos Sainz set the best time in the first free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ferrari driver set a fastest lap of 1m13.372s on Friday afternoon at the Monte Carlo street circuit, 0.338s quicker than second-placed Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Behind them were Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull.

In the afternoon (5:00 p.m.) there is still a second free practice session, the starting grid for the sixth race of the season will be determined in qualifying on Saturday.

Monaco Grand Prix

First free practice:
1. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:13,372
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1:13,710
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:14,035
4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 1:14,038
5. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1:14,039
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:14,244
7. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:14,467
8. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1:14,585
9. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1:14,653
10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1:14,666
11. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:14,718
12. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1:14,725
13. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:14,820
14. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1:14,866
15. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1:15,066
16. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:15,083
17. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1:15,192
18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:15,557
19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:15,684
20. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:15,785

