The Spaniard talks about Ferrari’s ambitions this weekend: “We will have a sticker to remember Forghieri. As a performance we are not far from our rivals, in 2023 we need a better understanding of the tires and more load to be fast especially in the race”

– san paolo (brazil)

Forget about Mexico and prove it was just an episode. Ferrari dives into this weekend in Brazil with the aim of regaining competitiveness, fighting with Red Bull and staying ahead of Mercedes, which appeared in recovery in Mexico City. Second place in the constructors has to be won and the Cavallino wants to give the decisive push this weekend. Also to honor the memory of Mauro Forghieri, the legendary engineer who made the red in the 70s great and who died last week: the reds will race with a commemorative sticker this weekend. “Certainly a very sad news – commented Carlos Sainz – we offer many condolences to family and friends, Forghieri has won many titles and has been an incredible piece of Ferrari history, he was much loved and we will miss him so much”.

second place goal — Life goes on and this weekend the Cavallino does not approach it as if it were a trip: “We think that Mexico was just an episode – said the Spaniard – normally we are not so far on the pace compared to our rivals. We still don’t know if it was a problem with engine performance or set-up, but now we have two races ahead to find the pace and the podium, it will be an interesting fight and we hope for a clean weekend without any problems. Second or third place in the constructors? Certainly the second, even if this implies a limitation of hours in the wind tunnel for the following year, the goal is always to stay ahead of the opponents ”. See also Norway, falls asleep drunk at the wheel: Tesla Autopilot saves him

prospects 2023 — Sainz then traced a mini-balance of his season: “The first step of the season + was hard to find the set-up, my driving style did not suit the car. Then I was very happy with how I recovered and found confidence with the car, but I had reliability problems, I was a bit unlucky. But I am proud of the progress made to make a change by finding the pace, now I hope to have this consistency of results next season ”. Ferrari prospects for 2023? “Red Bull dominated, but we’re not that far behind in terms of performance and speed – said Sainz – the Austin race also shows. We have to understand the 2023 tires well and be fast especially in the race, that’s where Red Bull has been better this year. We need a bit of downforce on the race pace, as absolute performance we are not far away, we hope to succeed ”.