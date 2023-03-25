UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia is ready to face the second consecutive away match: after Trieste the red and white will be engaged on Sunday at 18:00 on the parquet of the Taliercio in Venice to face the hosts of Umana Reyer.

These are the words of coach Dragan Sakota on the eve: “We are preparing to face another away match in a very difficult field and against a Reyer Venezia who, with roster in hand, is undoubtedly among the best equipped teams in all of Serie A This is demonstrated by the fact that, beyond the championship, they are doing very well in the Eurocup. It won’t be an easy challenge for us, but our mentality doesn’t change: we are in a fight and we want to try every time we take the field to win fundamental points in the fight for salvation. Doing it for the second consecutive time away can be a great opportunity for us to seize. Venezia has a deep and top-level staff, with a good balance between internal players like Watt and Tessitori and athletes on the perimeter like Bramos or Granger, as well as a successful coach like Spahija. We have great respect for them, but have no fear: we want to play it, play a game of personality and heart”.

The challenge will be directed by the referee trio made up of Sahin, Perciavalle and Catani and broadcast exclusively on Eleven Sports.