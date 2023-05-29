Sale of Sampdoria, a thousand ultras against Ferrero and Garrone – Corriere TV

The shareholders’ meeting should be underway at Corte Lambruschini in Genoa with the patr4on Ferrero blocking the negotiation for the sale of Sampdoria to Radrizzani

At least a thousand Sampdoria ultras gathered under the headquarters of the Blucerchiata company in Corte Lambruschini in Genoa to coincide with the presumed start of the shareholders’ meeting — Massimo Ferrero, the reference shareholder, would be absent, a factor that would make the meeting impossible.

The fans have hung up a long banner with the words “Liberate la Sampdoria” and are chanting chants against the patron Ferrero – who with his “no” to the negotiation with Leeds patron Andrea Radrizzani is effectively blocking any hope of saving the club — and against former president Edoardo Garrone («If you don’t sell it we’ll massacre you, Garrone won’t live anymore»). Samp is relegated on the pitch, but Serie B seems to be the least of the problems. (Gregorio Spigni)