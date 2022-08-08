Home Sports Salernitana, Colantuono will be responsible for the youth sector
The manager would have enjoyed an automatic renewal in case of salvation, but he has reached an agreement with the club to fill a new position

The new life of Stefano Colantuono: from the bench to the desk, from Serie A to the youth sector. The sixty-year-old Roman coach Salernitana has “entrusted the role of head of the youth sector”, as the club has officially communicated through its social channels. In reality, that of Colantuono was an “announced” appointment because in recent weeks the coach had been seen several times in the city and, in the offices of the company headquarters, his presence had not gone unnoticed also because the meetings had been increasingly frequent with coaches and young players.

The agreement

Colantuono, until last February, was at the helm of the first team of Salernitana. A few months earlier, in fact, he had taken over from Castori after the disappointing start of the tournament. The previous owner, Lotito-Mezzaroma, together with the then diesse Fabiani, had wanted his return (he had already coached the grenade team in Serie B a few years earlier). In January, the new president Iervolino and the former sporting director Walter Sabatini confirmed their trust before releasing him to make room for Davide Nicola. Colantuono’s contract, however, was automatically renewed at important figures with the salvation of Salernitana. President Iervolino thus proposed a spread of the high engagement and a new role in the technical organization of the club. Colantuono accepted and now he will have to reorganize the youth sector with the aim of relaunching it and perhaps ensuring some talent for the first team. For a few months, until January last year, Colantuono had already held a managerial role, that of head of the technical area of ​​the Sambenedettese. After an excellent career as a footballer, Colantuono coached Atalanta, Palermo, Turin and Udinese in the top flight before Salernitana.

